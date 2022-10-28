Reports: Elon Musk closes deal with Twitter, fires CEO & CFO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Reports from The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post on Thursday night confirmed that Elon Musk has officially taken control of Twitter, citing people familiar with the sale.

The Post noted that Musk fired several top executives of Twitter, citing three people familiar with the matter, one of whom confirmed the deal had closed.

The Journal noted that Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal, saying the information came from people familiar with the matter. The New York Times reported the same, adding Vijaya Gadde, the top legal and policy executive, and Sean Edgett, the general counsel -- were also fired.

Musk on Thursday posted on Twitter that he is buying the platform to “help humanity” and doesn’t want it to become a “free-for-all hellscape” where anything can be said with no consequences.

RELATED: Musk doesn’t seek a ‘free-for-all hellscape’ for Twitter

Friday’s deadline to close the deal was ordered by the Delaware Chancery Court in early October. It was another step in an epic battle during which Musk signed an April deal to acquire Twitter, then tried to back out of it, leading Twitter to sue the Tesla CEO to force him to conclude the deal.

Musk had been signaling that the deal was going through by Friday, paying a visit to Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters Wednesday and changing his Twitter profile to “Chief Twit.”