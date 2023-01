The annual movie award season just hit its peak with the Oscar nominations announced Tuesday.

Movie critics always know when it’s award season. They start receiving all kinds of sometimes bizarre promotional items from the film studios.

Our critic Mark Greczmiel has the low-down on the studios that took it up a notch this year, from silver-plated serving trays and customized sweatshirts to wine and chocolates -- and one very unusual box.

Watch the video below for his full report: