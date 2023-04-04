The ‘Barbie’ movie trailer is here and it looks incredible

After watching the trailer for the highly anticipated “Barbie” movie, I think I can confidently say that this film will save cinema.

The highly anticipated film will hit theaters on July 21, and has an all star cast that includes Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Dua Lipa and many more.

In the trailer, we finally get a glimpse at Barbie Land, and it looks glorious. It’s bubblegum pink, whimsical and full of sunshine. Barbie and Ken are accompanied by their friends (who are all also hilariously called Barbie and Ken), and it all looks like so much fun.

It seems that Barbie and Ken are attempting to travel to the “Real World,” which sounds hilarious. We didn’t get anything of Barbie and Ken in the real world, but honestly, if this entire movie just takes place in Barbie Land, I will be satisfied.

The movie is directed by Greta Gerwig, who also wrote the movie alongside Noah Baumbach.

You can watch the trailer above, or here.