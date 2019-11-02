Florida-Georgia pre-party: Duuuval's Bold City Bash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The city rolled out the red carpet Friday night at the Bold City Bash, with a block party for Florida-Georgia fans, a baseball game, a concert and fireworks. It's all a preview of Saturday's football game at TIAA Bank Field.

The stands at the Baseball Grounds were a sea of orange and blue and red and black for an exhibition baseball game between the Gators and Bulldogs. Florida won 5-3.

More then 8,000 fans stayed after the game for a concert by country artists Brett Young and Chase Rice, then a fireworks display.

Outside the ballpark, a block party on Adams Street and A. Philip Randolph Boulevard featured more live music, a beer garden, food trucks, corn hole and more.

"We parked our RV around the corner and we're just looking forward to hanging out in Jacksonville all weekend enjoying the sports and festivities," Bulldogs fan Matt Johnston said.

The events were a time for Dawgs and Gators to come together for some pre-Saturday fun before things get serious when the two teams kick off at TIAA Bank Field in one of the nation's longest and most storied rivalries.

"This game is special. This is special for the SEC, but it's also special for both teams that are in the SEC Eastern Conference," Gators fan Ken Probst said.

In addition to the action on the field Saturday, there'll be game day festivities in Daily's Place Flex Field.

Visit our comprehensive Florida-Georgia guide for details on all the events, plus transportation, parking and other game day information.

