Red, White & Boom brings live local music and fireworks for July 4

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - WJXT-Channel 4 is planning a patriotic Independence Day for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia viewers.

The Local Station has teamed up with iHeartRadio and 97.9 KISS FM to bring three of the hottest up-and-coming music artists to Jacksonville for a big July 4 celebration. News4Jax anchors Kent Justice and Mary Baer will host the special hour-long broadcast of Red White and Boom, which ends with a 15-minute fireworks display over the St. Johns River downtown.

The musical acts include Christian Paul, a Jacksonville-based artist whose breakthrough single “Strong” has reached the Mediabase pop panel’s Top 50.

“I totally credit my time in Jacksonville for being the time that I grew the most as a songwriter, as an artist, as a performer,” Paul told News4Jax reporter Allyson Henning in his first local television interview. Paul’s story will be told during the Red White and Boom show.

Australian singer and songwriter Dean Lewis will also entertain the crowds at River City Brewing Company the night of July 4. Lewis’ song “Be Alright” has garnered more than 500 million listens on the popular music streaming service Spotify.

Headlining the big Independence Day is Ally Brooke. Her top hit “Low Key” made its way into the Billboard Mainstream Top 25. The former Fifth Harmony member is having a breakout solo career with her other radio favorites “Lips Don’t Lie” and “Vámonos.”

The show is free and all ages are welcome, but anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Wristbands will be passed out at 7 p.m. to get access to the outside deck stage at River City Brewing Company.

Listen to 97.9 weekdays at 7:35 a.m., 12:35 p.m., 4:35 p.m., and 8:35 p.m. for your chance to win special VIP tickets and access to meet the bands. No VIP wristbands will be given out at the show. They must be won and picked up in advance.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with performances beginning at 8 p.m. The live TV broadcast begins at 9 p.m. The City of Jacksonville will start its fireworks show at 9:45 p.m.

Nine-year-old singing sensation, Amara Powell, the winner of Channel 4’s ‘Oh Say Can You Sing’ voice competition, will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner" just before the firework display.

