'Summer Fridays' means free admission to Cummer Museum

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Cummer Museum will offer free admission every Friday from June 21 through Sept. 6 to its permanent collection and gardens during new extended hours, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to a release from the museum.

The Cummer said "Summer Fridays" provides a new way for the community to kick off the weekend.

"Ninah Cummer's vision was to establish a museum for the benefit of all people of Jacksonville. Extending our hours with free admission and offering new, unique programming is one way we are fulfilling that vision," said Adam Levine, the Cummer Museum's George W. and Kathleen I. Gibbs director and chief executive officer. "With the generous support of PNC Bank, we look forward to making Summer Fridays a fun, engaging and accessible experience for the community."

The museum said each Friday will feature free entertainment, including live music, art activities, lawn games and lounge areas.

Additional programming will be available for purchase, including admission to featured exhibitions, arts and cultural experiences and food and beverages throughout the museum campus.

"Supporting the arts is a strong focus at PNC," said PNC Regional President for the Southeast Port Cities Market Brian Bucher. "The Cummer Museum provides terrific programming for our community, making it a valuable asset. We hope everyone comes out to enjoy Summer Fridays."

The museum said the 12-week program will debut June 21 with "Summer Solstice: Célébration du Solstice," inspired by the exhibition "French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850-1950," which opens June 14.

Themes are expected to change weekly to highlight art and entertainment from specific countries or regions, museum officials said.

