Here are the local restaurants open on Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Don’t feel like cooking on Thanksgiving? Jacksonville has several restaurants that will give you a bountiful traditional Thanksgiving dinner without all the work.

Many local restaurants are planning on being open:

Want to offer up an entire meal for your family and friends for pick up?

Jacksonville Restaurant Reviews provide a listing of the city’s offerings.

Khloe’s Kitchen Khloe’s Kitchen is a food truck and caterer serving modern, southern-inspired food.

Deadline to order is Friday, November 22nd.

Deliveries will be made Wednesday, November 27th. Meals are $295 includes sales tax, packaging and delivery fee. See details here. Contact Khloe’s Kitchen at khloes.kitchen@gmail.com.

Magnificat Cafe A favorite downtown lunch spot, Magnificat Cafe melds French cuisine with casual, American lunch. Magnificat is offering an entire Thanksgiving meal that will feed 10-12 people, or an a la carte menu. All orders should be placed by 4pm Friday, November 22, and can be picked up on Wednesday, November 27.

Cinotti’s Bakery Cinotti’s, yes, Cinotti’s is offering complete Thanksgiving meals. Famous for their pumpkin donuts and a local favorite for breakfast and lunch, Cinotti’s is offering small dinners or large dinners including a turkey or ham, three sides of your choice, plus a pie and dinner rolls.

Berndt Ends Berndt Ends BBQ is putting their smokers to work for Thanksgiving, offering smoked turkeys, smoked turkey breasts, and ham by special request. You can also order any of their regular sides when you place your meat orders. All orders due by November 24th.

If you desire a full-on dining experience, Jacksonville restaurants offer families an array of options. Reservations are highly recommended.

Moxie Kitchen and Cocktails Moxie serves up delectable Modern American cuisine as one of the few locally-owned restaurants in the St. John’s Town Center. For Thanksgiving they are serving a family-style dinner from 11am-8pm for $39 for adults, $15 for children.

Blue Fish Restaurant Blue Fish in Avondale is offering a Thanksgiving Buffet featuring traditional and non-traditional options. Seatings are at 11, 1, 3, and 5, so call to see what their availability is.

Buddha Thai Bistro Buddha Thai Bistro has a Thanksgiving tradition of serving a Vegan Thanksgiving Buffet. It’s very popular among the plant-based community. The Vegan Thanksgiving Buffet is served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost is $31.95 for adults and $14.48 for children 5-10 years of age. Make a reservation at Buddha Thai Bistro by calling (904) 372-9149.

Arden’s Kafe is open on Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m. -5 p.m., with a Traditional Thanksgiving Buffet. Located at 8299 West Beaver Street.

Some other locations include: Chophouse 13, Roy’s, Comfort - A Southern Bistro and Vernon’s at Sawgrass Marriott.

Did we miss one? Let us know in the comments section below!