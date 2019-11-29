Here’s why you should support local small business on Saturday
Support Florida’s small businesses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This Saturday is Small Business Saturday!
Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis is encouraging Floridians to support local small businesses on Nov. 30.
“Small businesses have a tremendous impact on our state’s economy with 2.5 million small businesses employing 3.3 million people statewide," CFO Jimmy Patronis said. "Holiday shopping will be in full swing this weekend, so I encourage all Floridians to support local businesses and the entrepreneurs who live in our communities and work hard to serve their neighbors every day.”
4 Small Business Shopping Tips:
- Learn about your local businesses. With new small businesses opening every day, set aside a day to explore your town and see what small businesses have to offer in your area.
- Consider budgeting for shopping local. To support local businesses, consider setting aside a specific sum in your personal budget each month for local-only shopping.
- Shop local for the holidays. Shopping local is an excellent choice for holiday gifts as many local businesses offer holiday deals just like the big box stores.
- Shopping local benefits your community. When you invest money in your local economy, you’re not just helping local business owners—you’re also helping yourself by supporting your community.
