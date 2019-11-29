JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This Saturday is Small Business Saturday!

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis is encouraging Floridians to support local small businesses on Nov. 30.

“Small businesses have a tremendous impact on our state’s economy with 2.5 million small businesses employing 3.3 million people statewide," CFO Jimmy Patronis said. "Holiday shopping will be in full swing this weekend, so I encourage all Floridians to support local businesses and the entrepreneurs who live in our communities and work hard to serve their neighbors every day.”

4 Small Business Shopping Tips: