Krispy Kreme launches mini doughnuts with less than 100 calories

Want a doughnut but not all the calories? Krispy Kreme may have what you need.

The doughnut shop launched its newest permanent menu item Monday with mini doughnuts.

The new sweet treat is simply a mini version of Krispy Kreme’s four most popular doughnuts: Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles and Strawberry Ice with Sprinkles.

Each mini doughnut contains less than 100 calories.

“Too many people bail on their New Year’s resolutions before they are even halfway through January. That’s no good. Sometimes a mini-indulgence, or cheat, is all you need to help you stick with it. So, we miniaturized our most popular doughnuts. A little Krispy Kreme goes a long way,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme will now offer “Mini Mondays,” which will feature a happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Monday in January where customers can get a free mini doughnut of their choice.