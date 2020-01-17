Lifetime’s Kamiyah Mobley movie debuts Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The story of Kamiyah Mobley, the Jacksonville girl kidnapped as a newborn and raised by her abductor under an assumed identity, will premiere before a national television audience this weekend.

Produced by ABC News journalist Robin Roberts, “Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story” chronicles Mobley’s extraordinary life. The film is set to debut Saturday at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. It will be followed by Roberts’ exclusive interview with Mobley, who is now 21 years old.

Roberts told ABC News she believes Mobley is still processing what happened. “I’m almost like a big aunt, worried how she is going to handle all of this,” Roberts said.

Mobley’s story has captivated Jacksonville for decades. She was abducted in 1998 from a Jacksonville hospital by a woman posing as a nurse. Her kidnapper, Gloria Williams, took her to South Carolina and raised the girl as her own. Their lives were upended in January 2017 when the truth of the girl’s identity came out.

A tip led police to South Carolina and a DNA test confirmed what Williams knew all along — the girl was not her daughter. Williams later pleaded guilty to kidnapping and was sentenced to 18 years in prison. Despite being reunited with her biological mother, Shanara, life as Mobley knew it was turned upside down.

Starring in the film are actresses Niecy Nash (Williams), Rayven Ferrell (Kamiyah) and Ta’Rhonda Jones (Shanara).

“I learned how resilient she is, how much of a warrior she is, and how strong love can be,” Ferrell said of Mobley.

Mobley’s father, Craig Aiken, is hosting a live watch party Saturday evening at Onyx at 5611 Norwood Ave., where he and his daughter will watch the film for the first time. Afterward, the rapper Plies will perform live in concert. Admission to the event is $10.