Husband creates moving video for his wife as she battles brain cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A North Carolina woman is facing her second battle with brain cancer. But this time, she’s not going through it alone. Her husband is giving her reason to fight.

“To me, cancer is a blessing because it’s my way of telling people that no matter what it is, it’s going to be okay,” Roslyn Singleton said.

Throughout their journey, Ray has been using his love for music to encourage his wife and to calm himself.

He made this video for her while sitting in the waiting room a few weeks ago, before her second brain surgery. Just to make her smile.

the couple has a long road ahead as Roslyn continues treatments.