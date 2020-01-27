24 powerful photos by which to remember Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, an 18-time All-Star who won five NBA championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday.
He was 41.
The crash took place in the foggy hills above Calabasas, California, about 30 miles northwest of downtown LA, according to the Associated Press.
Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna also died.
In no particular order -- and yes, we realize these are a little out of order -- we’ve rounded up some photos of Bryant, to showcase his life.
Here are 23 notes to remember him by, with the pictures to prove it.
1.) His powerful presence on the court.
2.) His swagger.
3.) His role as a loving father.
4.) His legendary status.
5.) His intensity.
6.) His pure athleticism.
7.) His smile.
8.) His basketball IQ.
9.) His jaw-dropping stats.
10.) His many, many trips to the postseason.
11.) His storied NBA career.
12.) His wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant.
13.) His stints on the U.S. Olympic team.
14.) His legacy as one of the role models in the NBA.
15.) We mentioned his stats but we’ll say it again: His unmatched scoring ability.
Although it’s not pictured, it was Jan. 22, 2006 when Bryant dropped 81 points against the Toronto Raptors.
16.) His dedication to the game.
17.) His apparent fun side.
18.) His confidence.
19.) His love for his family.
20.) His passion.
21.) His drive.
22.) His grit and tenacity as a five-time NBA champion.
23.) His winning ways.
There was no denying it -- love him or hate him, this two-time NBA Finals MVP knew how to get the job done.
24.) Bonus shot: One more of Kobe and his beautiful girl.
Authorities said nine people were on the helicopter Sunday, and all were presumed dead, according to the AP.
Bryant, who lived in coastal Orange County, often used helicopters to save time and avoid Southern California’s notoriously heavy traffic. He traveled to practices and games by helicopter before retiring in 2016.
He continued to travel this way after retirement as he worked on new ventures, which included an entertainment company that recently produced an Academy Award-winning animated short film, the AP said.