7-foot alligator wanders into Florida garage
Maybe the gator needed a lift?
After reading this, you might want to go check and make sure your garage door is closed.
When you leave your garage open in Florida, you never know what might crawl in.
A North Port resident found a 7-foot alligator hiding in their garage alongside the driver’s side of their car, according to the North Port Police Department.
According to the police department’s Facebook post, the confused gator was relocated to a nearby canal.
See ya later, alligator!
Wallet ✔️ Keys ✔️ Phone ✔️ Alligator ✔️ Let's go honey. Wait... what? One local resident on Hobblebrush Drive in North...Posted by North Port Police Department on Tuesday, February 11, 2020
