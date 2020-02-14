Your guide to the 3 top spots in Jacksonville's Argyle Forest neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Argyle Forest has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a steakhouse to a grocery store.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Argyle Forest, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Lum Thai Restaurant

Photo: Elizabeth W./Yelp

Topping the list is the Thai and Asian fusion spot Lum Thai Restaurant. Located at 6251 Argyle Forest Blvd., Suite #102, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 127 reviews on Yelp. You'll find coconut soup, papaya salad, drunken rice noodles and more among the options here.

2. Ted's Montana Grill

Photo: ted's Montana grill/Yelp

Next up is the steakhouse and traditional American spot Ted's Montana Grill, serving burgers and more, situated at 8635 Blanding Blvd. With four stars out of 185 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. This spot serves up 15 different types of burgers, available in beef or bison.

3. Publix Super Markets

Photo: Amy S./Yelp

Publix Super Markets, a chain grocery store, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 17 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6001 Argyle Forest Blvd., Suite #45 to see for yourself. This spot allows you to shop online and also offers a delivery service.

