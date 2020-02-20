Jax Fish Fry brings fish and chips and more to Swamp

If you're after fish and chips, look no further than this new business. Called Jax Fish Fry, the newcomer is located at 8380 Baymeadows Road in Swamp.

Owners Dori Blockberger-Alexanian and Roger Alexanian, who grew up on a good fish fry in Upstate New York, decided to bring that experience to South Florida, notes the Jacksonville Business Journal.

Located in an 1,850-square-foot space that was previously a Pita Pit, the fast-casual spot offers lobster roll sandwiches, crab cakes with remoulade sauce on potato buns and fried cod baskets. Finish off your meal with a dessert like the homemade chocolate or lemon bundt cakes.

Jax Fish Fry has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 34 reviews on Yelp.

Rey C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 1, shared, "I ordered a cod roll, shrimp roll and a side order of onIon rings. We shared the three rolls, and Gail enjoyed hers so much so that, after we were done, we ordered another lobster roll to-go. Great hospitality and service!"

Yelper Edward A. wrote, "Tried the clams today and found out I could add a piece of fish to any basket for $5 #SCORE. Clams were good, and the cod fish was crisp, flavorful, flaky and well executed. The fries I liked a lot—they were like a cross between home cut and thin sliced chips."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Jax Fish Fry is open from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Jacksonville? Here's what else opened recently near you.

