62-year-old, retired U.S. Marine, holds plank for over 8 hours, breaks world record

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

George Hood broke the planking world record on Feb. 15, 2020. (Guinness Book of World Records)

CHICAGO, Ill. – Holding a plank for longer than a minute is extremely hard for the average Joe, but what if you had to hold it for eight hours?

A former U.S. Marine and DEA supervisory special agent just broke the Guinness World Record for holding the longest plank.

George Hood, 62, held the plank for 8 hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds.

“The hardcore former US Marine and DEA Supervisory Special Agent is no stranger to record-breaking, but this record is truly incredible,” Guinness World Records said.

Hood, who is from Naperville, Illinois, also broke this record in 2011.

