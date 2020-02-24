62-year-old, retired U.S. Marine, holds plank for over 8 hours, breaks world record

CHICAGO, Ill. – Holding a plank for longer than a minute is extremely hard for the average Joe, but what if you had to hold it for eight hours?

A former U.S. Marine and DEA supervisory special agent just broke the Guinness World Record for holding the longest plank.

George Hood, 62, held the plank for 8 hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds.

“The hardcore former US Marine and DEA Supervisory Special Agent is no stranger to record-breaking, but this record is truly incredible,” Guinness World Records said.

Hood, who is from Naperville, Illinois, also broke this record in 2011.