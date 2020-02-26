The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Time is running out to get your tickets to the Jacksonville Image Awards if you haven’t already done so.

The inaugural event, sponsored by the Cochran Firm, recognizes outstanding achievements in the African American community. It will be held on Saturday evening at the Ritz Theatre & Museum in the LaVilla neighborhood.

So far, over 200 of the 250 tickets available for this first-of-its-kind awards show have been claimed. But general admission passes, which include food and beverages, are still on sale for $50 each.

Whether you know one of our nominees or you want to celebrate your neighbors’ accomplishments, get your still hands on tickets by visiting the official event page and placing your order.

The awards show kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday and runs until 10 p.m. Learn more about the event here.