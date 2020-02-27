Get loud with Monster Jam this weekend at TIAA Bank Field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Need fun plans this weekend?

Monster Jam is back in Jacksonville on Saturday for another high-octane weekend.

Guests will see high-flying action and four-wheel excitement at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday, Feb. 29. Showtime is at 7 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.

“Featuring skilled Monster Jam® athletes, Jacksonville fans will witness a fierce battle for the championship with each competitor tearing up the dirt with gravity-defying feats in 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks going head-to-head for points in Freestyle, the Skills Challenge and Racing competitions in all-new “Figure-8 style” track design in Jacksonville! Plus, fans can become part of the action by voting for the winner in the Skills Challenge and Freestyle competitions via real-time, in-stadium fan voting on their smartphones.”

FEATURING