Get loud with Monster Jam this weekend at TIAA Bank Field

Monster Jam is back!

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Need fun plans this weekend?

Monster Jam is back in Jacksonville on Saturday for another high-octane weekend.

Guests will see high-flying action and four-wheel excitement at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday, Feb. 29. Showtime is at 7 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.

“Featuring skilled Monster Jam® athletes, Jacksonville fans will witness a fierce battle for the championship with each competitor tearing up the dirt with gravity-defying feats in 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks going head-to-head for points in Freestyle, the Skills Challenge and Racing competitions in all-new “Figure-8 style” track design in Jacksonville! Plus, fans can become part of the action by voting for the winner in the Skills Challenge and Freestyle competitions via real-time, in-stadium fan voting on their smartphones.”

Click here for tickets and more information.

FEATURING

  • BOUNTY HUNTER
  • BROCAMINO
  • BRODOZER
  • EL TORO LOCO
  • GRAVE DIGGER
  • JESTER
  • KRAKE
  • MAX-D
  • MEGALODON
  • MONSTER MUTT DALMATIAN
  • SCARLET BANDIT
  • SON-UVA DIGGER
  • WOLF’S HEAD
  • XTERMIGATOR

