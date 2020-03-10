Ocala woman wins $397 million in Powerball drawing

TALLAHASSEE – An Ocala woman hit the jackpot after a drawing on January 29, 2020.

Sheryll Goedert, 61, managing member of Vacation Life LLC, claimed the $396.9 million jackpot from the POWERBALL® drawing, the Florida Lottery announced.

The Vacation Life LLC chose to receive the winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment in the amount of $276,558,034.09.

The jackpot-winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased from 7-Eleven, located at 4520 Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs.

The retailer will receive a $100,000 bonus.

The next POWERBALL drawing will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, March 11, at 10:59 p.m. ET with an estimated $110 million jackpot.

National POWERBALL drawings are broadcast live, in high-definition, from the Florida Lottery’s state of the art draw studio in Tallahassee.

Florida Lottery game drawings are broadcast on 17 carrier stations throughout the state. Drawings are also available for viewing on the Florida Lottery website. Winning numbers are available on the Lottery website, at retailers statewide and by phone at (850) 921-PLAY.