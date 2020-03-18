Simon Property Group closing all of its malls starting 7 p.m. Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Simon Property Group, the largest owner of shopping malls in the nation, is closing all of its malls starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, a release said.

The release announced that after extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials and in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19, Simon will close all of its retail properties, including Malls, Premium Outlets and Mills in the U.S.

The malls will be closed from Wednesday until March 29.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon, said.

There are three local Simon Malls in our area:

