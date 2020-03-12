LIST: Cancellations & changes for Jacksonville-area events

With Florida’s health officials discouraging public gatherings due to coronavirus concerns, a growing number of events in Jacksonville and neighboring communities are now in jeopardy.

Officials and promoters are deciding whether to cancel events, postpone them or let them proceed as planned.

Below is a list of the cancellations, changes and delays impacting events in Northeast Florida:

Jacksonville

While the city of Jacksonville is not requiring event cancellations, Mayor Lenny Curry isn’t ruling out the possibility. Curry told News4Jax on Thursday he’s asking organizers to cancel large-scale events.

“Events with 500 or more people where people are in close proximity, I encourage event organizers to cancel the events,” the mayor said. “And if they don’t, I would encourage (people) not to attend these events.”

Some promoters are canceling or postponing their events voluntarily.

That includes singer Michael Buble, whose tour was scheduled to make a March 17 stop in Jacksonville. The show at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena is postponed. No make-up date has been released.

Generation W announced Wednesday it is pushing back its annual women’s leadership event at the University of North Florida’s Lazzara Performance Hall from April 3 to Sept. 11.

Speaking of UNF, the university’s athletic department is halting all home and away games, as well as practices and training sessions, until further notice.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, whose season was delayed along with the rest of Minor League Baseball, have postponed their March 14 and March 17 job fairs indefinitely. It’s unclear when they’ll be rescheduled.

Like the Shrimp, the Jacksonville Icemen’s games will be suspended until play is safe to resume.

Clay County

The Clay County Board of County Commissioners announced Thursday it too is discouraging people from attending large social gatherings.

As a result, all non-essential county sponsored public gatherings will be suspended beginning on Monday, March 16. That means scheduled programs and events at county libraries will be on hold until April 1, and all educational outreach events led by the county’s extension office will also be suspended.

County commission and board meetings will carry on as usual, but residents are encouraged to watch from home using the county’s website or its Facebook page.

Nassau County

On Wednesday, the Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival announced the cancellation of an upcoming Itzhak Perlman performance because of concerns surrounding coronavirus. Perlman was set to perform on March 19.

The AICMF said it is working to schedule a make-up performance, but no arrangements have been announced, and refunds will be made to those who purchased tickets as soon as possible.

St. Johns County

By now, everyone knows the show will go on at The Players Championship, just noticeably quieter. But that’s not the only major change people need to know about.

In response to health concerns, St. Johns County has postponed all public events scheduled at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre and Ponte Vedra Concert Hall from March 14 through April 1. Those events include the following:

March 18 – Graham Nash at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

March 19 – Casting Crowns at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 19 – The Expendables at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

March 20 – Justin Moore & Tracy Lawrence at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 20 – Steve Hackett at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

March 21 – Saturday Farmers Market at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 22 – S. Augustine Spring Record Fair and Blue October at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 22 – Graham Nash at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

March 24 – Tuesday Night Market at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 24 – The Music of Cream at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

March 25 – Against Me! at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 25 – Bruce Hornsby at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

March 26 – Stephen Lynch at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

March 27 – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 28 – Saturday Farmers Market and Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 28 – Pablo Cruise at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

April 1 – Jimmie Vaughan at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

In addition, the city of St. Augustine is canceling the St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival and Parade, the Lions Seafood Festival and the Rotary Club’s Rhythm and Ribs Festival. The city’s also canceling free park & ride shuttle services through April 1.

Have a cancellation you don’t see here? Let us know using the form below: