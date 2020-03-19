Catty Shack needs your help with food, donations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary could really use your help.

Due to COVID-19, Catty Shack has had to suspend its weekly fundraisers, putting the nonprofit into a food emergency for the furry residents.

The wildlife sanctuary is asking for the community’s help in providing 600 pounds of meat daily for the nearly 40 lions, tigers and other exotic big cats they rescued.

But like many charities in our community, they don’t receive government funding, grants and currently do not have any major corporate sponsors.

Here are a variety of ways you can help:

· Donate money (any amount will help)

· Corporate Sponsorship (call Curt at Catty Shack)

· Amazon Wish List (Link on Facebook)

· Volunteer (18+ or family together)

Catty Shack will be open for self-guided tours only from 1-3 p.m. daily Social distancing will be practiced and guests are asked not to touch the fencing and to wash hands frequently.

Click here for more information.

Tigers in particular are on top of the endangered species list, and Catty Shack does not buy, sell or breed. They are strictly a rescue facility.

Until further notice, we will be open daily 1-3 p.m. for SELF-GUIDED TOURS ONLY. Guests are asked to visit the ranch... Posted by Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary on Wednesday, March 18, 2020