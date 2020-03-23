Welcome to Rockville canceled, full refunds to be given
Welcome to Rockville announced the event will be canceled to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We are crushed to say that Epicenter, Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple are being canceled due to the governmental restrictions on mass gatherings,” the release said.
Full refunds will be available to everyone who has purchased passes.
Posted by Welcome To Rockville on Monday, March 23, 2020
