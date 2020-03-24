YMCA offers child care for medical community, essential employees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The First Coast YMCA is opening six branches across Northeast Florida to provide childcare for medical personnel, essential employees and first responders.

Cost per week (5 days) is $120 for Y members and $150 for non-members. Financial assistance is available for families who qualify.

Current sites:

Barco-Newton Family YMCA (Fleming Island)

Dye Clay Family YMCA (Orange Park)

duPont YMCA Youth Development Campus (Baymeadows)

Flagler Center YMCA (Bartram Park)

Flagler Health+ Village YMCA (Northwest St. Johns County)

Ponte Vedra YMCA (Ponte Vedra)

Additional details:

Children ages 5-12 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Free WiFI and help with online learning

The YMCA is taking extra precautions at every site in order to keep kids and staff healthy and to decease the spread of COVID-19, including lowering the child to staff ratio, completing a daily health assessment and sanitation and cleaning services throughout the day.

“We are offering child care to our health care community, members and participants in a very limited capacity at 6 locations across the First Coast. We are taking extra precautions to help decrease the spread of the Coronavirus.”

Visit FCYMCA.org for more details and to enroll online.