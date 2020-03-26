Stir-crazy? 11-year-old jumps on Pogo stick 12,000 consecutive times, breaks record during quarantine

Basehor, KS – Some might call it just going a little stir crazy.

The pogo stick counting alone would get to you

But that didn't stop 11-year-old Trevor Christiansen. He set out to do something special with this extra free time.

The Pogo stick was somewhat of a gift from his sister.

“I think she grew out of it,” said Trevor.

And after a little research...

“We found a world record of 11,500 consecutive pogo stick hops,” said Trevor’s mom Manda.

"I was like, I think I can beat it,” said Trevor.

Trevor started hoping and hopping, and hopping, 12,000 straight times.

“I was at like 2000 and I was like, ‘oh no I can't do this,’" said Trevor.

“My husband and I took turns coming out here and helping him count,” said Manda.

"I was at 5000 and I was like, ‘I don't wanna stop,’" said Trevor.

Two hours and 15 minutes later, Trevor reached 12,000 consecutive hops, but could barely walk.

Trevor says it all started because he missed his friends at school and because he was bored.

Trevor says he hopes to someday break that record.

The family says they’ll wait to inquire about Trevor getting the official record until things get back to normal, but they’ve got the video proof of his great pogo jumping record.