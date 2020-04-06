Complaints pour in after inadvertent use of ‘Purge’ siren to signal curfew

CROWLEY, La. – For some, living through the coronavirus feels like living in a movie. In that light, it’s not surprising pandemic-themed movies like Containment and Outbreak are among the most popular films in America right now.

While nothing can be done to prevent the eerily similar plot lines from looking and feeling a lot like real life for us right now, things took an uncomfortable turn in Crowley, Louisiana.

It started when the Crowley Police Department told residents, a new siren would be used to signal the parish-wide curfew which was put in place as a result of coronavirus.

Inadvertently, the police department chose a siren also used in the horror movie, The Purge, which signals all crimes, including murder, are legal for the next 12 hours.

A different alarm has been chosen for the future.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Crowley Police Department are now fielding numerous complaints about the alarm. The Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to proclaim their innocence in the action.