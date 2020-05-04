89ºF

Got the best mom? Show her with this DIY certificate

Join us in recognizing our mamas this Mother’s Day with #LoveMom

Garrett Pelican, Digital executive producer

Screenshot via News4Jax.com
Looking for a way to recognize a truly special mom this Mother’s Day? Look no further.

We know it’s tough keeping track of holidays with everything going on, much less actually getting the chance to actually pick up a gift.

So we made things easy. Just download the ‘World’s Best Mom’ certificate below. You can either print out a copy or edit it on your phone.

Afterward, snap a photo of your handiwork and add it to our gallery below. You can share it on social media using #LoveMom.

Check out the ‘World’s Best Mom’ certificate below (there’s also a black-and-white version):

Submit your #LoveMom pictures:

