Gerber reveals its 2020 ‘spokesbaby’ -- the first adopted baby chosen for the campaign

Gerber announced the 2020 Gerber Spokesbaby winner... and she is absolutely adorable!

The winner of Gerber Photo Search 2020 is Magnolia!

Magnolia captured Gerber’s attention right away with her playful smile and sunny personality.

She melted the judges’ hearts.

Parents Courtney and Russell Earl adopted Magnolia last year, TODAY reports. That makes her the first adopted baby chosen for the campaign!

Magnolia will be featured on Gerber’s marketing campaigns for the next year.

“Her family also won a $25,000 prize and will be given $1,000 by Gerber Childrenswear, $1,000 from Walmart and phones with a year of unlimited free service from Verizon,” TODAY reports.

Get to know Magnolia

When’s her birthday?

Magnolia’s big day is May 9th. Get ready to wish her a Happy Birthday!

Where is she from?

Magnolia lives in California.

What’s Magnolia’s personality like?

As you can probably tell from her adorable face, Magnolia is happy and easy-going, and she brings joy to everyone she meets.

What are Magnolia’s favorite foods?

Magnolia loves Gerber Sweet Potato Purees and Teether Wheels! Let us know what your little one’s favorite Gerber food is by tagging us in your photos and videos on Instagram.

