Krispy Kreme offering free dozen of doughnuts to Class of 2020 graduates on May 19

Published: May 13, 2020, 10:31 am Updated: May 13, 2020, 10:38 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Who needs a cap and gown when you’ve got free donuts?

Krispy Kreme has a deal for graduating seniors.

The company has a special “graduate dozen” available all next week.

It includes a special selection of donuts, and on Tuesday, grads can get it free!

“On 5/19 seniors can get one 2020 Graduate Dozen FREE by wearing their cap and gown, or other Class of 2020 swag proving their senior status, to their local Krispy Kreme shop,” the website said.

All they have to do is prove their status as graduating seniors.

That can be done in a variety of ways... including that cap and gown... or any class of 2020 apparel, class ring, or graduation announcement.

Cap and gown with 2020 tassel

Class of 2020 apparel (t-shirt, sweatshirt, etc.)

2020 letterman jacket featuring senior status

2020 class ring

Graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID

Student photo ID featuring senior status

Other Class of 2020 senior swag

The deal is good for students graduating high school or college.

The 2020 Graduate Dozen is available at participating Krispy Kreme shop locations only while supplies last.