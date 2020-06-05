Here’s how, where you can get free doughnuts & deals on National Doughnut Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Got a sweet tooth that needs to be filled?

National Doughnut Day is on Friday, June 5. If you’re craving something sweet, for free, we’ve got you covered!

National Doughnut Day started in 1938 as a fundraiser, with the goal of helping those in need during the Great Depression and to honor the Salvation Army “lassies” of World War I, who served doughnuts to soldiers.

Now here we are, more than 80 years later, still celebrating the “holiday.”

Below is a list of local shops that will be giving away freebies and deals.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts announced a sweet and easy way to earn a free treat in celebration of National Donut Day!

All registered Duck Donuts Rewards members will receive a free cinnamon sugar donut offer, redeemable June 5-7, in-store, online, through the app or for delivery. In order to receive the free cinnamon sugar donut, guests must download and register on the Duck Donuts Rewards app before June 4, 11:59 p.m.

“As our favorite holiday of the year approaches, our stores nationwide stand ready to Sprinkle Happiness and celebrate National Donut Day with those throughout their community,” said Russ DiGilio, founder and CEO of Duck Donuts.

For more information on the loyalty program, click here.

Good Dough

Good Dough is hosting a “Free Doughnuts and Coffee for a Year Giveaway” as well as hourly giveaways on Friday. Walk-ups are welcome but pre-orders are encouraged.

Click here for a list of prices and more.

The Mini Bar

Mini Bar has a bunch of deals for National Donut Day. Customers will receive a free 8oz Drip Coffee with any purchase. They are also offering 15% off merchandise, and special donut flavors and lattes.

Mini Bar is also teaming up with K9s For Warriors to host a supplies drive. For each item donated, you will receive one raffle ticket. Click here for more information.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts is giving away a free classic donut of your choice with a purchase of any beverage on June 5.

Customers must purchase a drink and be a DD Perks member, which you can sign up for free on the Dunkin’ Donuts app, to get the freebie.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts from June 1-5 in a week-long celebration of National Doughnut Day.

Participating locations will offer one free doughnut per customer per day. The offer is not valid for delivery.

“For months, the concept of time and days has been a blur. That’s why this year, we’re changing National Doughnut Day to National Doughnut Week," the chain says online.

Did we miss any sweet deals? Let us know!