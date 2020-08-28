91ºF

Features

Prep sports questions? Drop them in our mailbag

News4Jax Sports Editor Justin Barney wants to hear from you

Tags: High School Sports, 4 Your Info, Insider
File photo (Photo by George Varkanis)
File photo (Photo by George Varkanis)

With so much uncertainty surrounding high school sports this year, News4Jax wants to provide an outlet for all your thoughts and outstanding questions.

And what better way to do that than by hearing directly from you? So we’re launching a mailbag feature for Insiders, whether you’re a parent, student-athlete, administrator or fan.

Share your concerns, musings and questions and, if they’re selected, sports editor Justin Barney will write about them. If it’s truly compelling, you might even see your submission on air.

Just fill out the form below (app users click here instead):

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.