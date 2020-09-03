News4JAX Insider Live Events: Chat with Mark Brunell

Curious about the Jaguars’ recent moves and wondering how they’ll compete in what promises to be an NFL season unlike any other? You’re not alone, and we want to hear from you.

You’re invited to share your thoughts and questions with Mark Brunell and Cole Pepper, co-hosts of The Mark Brunell Show, in the second in a series of News4JAX Insiders-only live events coming up next week.

This virtual chat is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, and it’s completely free of charge. All you’ve got to do is sign up for News4JAX Insider, which gives members access to exclusive content.

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up for your free News4JAX Insider account today

In case you missed it, Mark and Cole hosted a live chat earlier this week with a dozen Insiders while they talked about the departures of Yannick Ngakoue and Leonard Fournette, the players who must step up to replace their productions and the development of Gardner Minshew, among other topics.

Besides off-season transactions, the hosts gave their bold predictions on how the Jaguars will perform this season and fielded questions from Insiders about everything from Mark’s playing days to whether Mark sees the loss of high-profile players as a sign the team could move overseas permanently.

RECAP: Cole’s highlights from Mark Brunell Show virtual event | Missed the show? Watch it here

Like previous Insiders-only events, next week’s live chat will be hosted over Zoom. We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome as many Jaguars fans as we can cram into that Zoom room. So, mark your calendars, stock up on your favorite beverage and come talk football with us on Tuesday evening.

News4JAX Insider is a membership program that connects you with the inner workings of our newsroom while providing access to exclusive perks. Insiders receive opportunities to share feedback through surveys, view never-before-seen content and get recognition for their contributions to the News4JAX community.