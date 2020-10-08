Jacksonville man wins $1 million on $20 lottery scratch-off game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man claimed the first $1 million prize from a new scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials announced Thursday.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.

The man purchased the winning ticket from Beach Boulevard Shell, located at 11330 Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

He claimed the 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off game prize using a secured drop box located at the Jacksonville District Office.

The $20 game, 200X THE CASH, launched in September and features more than $446 million in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $5,000,000.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.96, but the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-1,497,278. There are still 19 $1 million prizes remaining.

Approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20, according to lottery officials.