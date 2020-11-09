Jaguars fans want changes after miserable 1-7 start

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fans are calling for changes after the Jaguars recorded their seventh straight loss in Sunday’s tilt with the AFC South rival Houston Texans.

At 1-7, Jacksonville owns the second worst record in the NFL this season.

On Monday, News4Jax spoke with some die-hard Jaguars fans who say they still love the team, but they want to see their faith rewarded with more wins.

“The talent on the team is there, they just need to get it together,” one fan said. “The whole team needs to get it together.”

“Ownership has proven time and time again they don’t care and it shows,” added a Facebook user, who wondered why Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell still has a job.

News4Jax Jaguars Analyst and former quarterback Mark Brunell, who led the team to the franchise’s first playoff appearances in 1996 and 1999, said he understands why fans are frustrated.

“Obviously they have been struggling and how that’s reflected is in your wins and losses,” Brunell said. “We have lost a lot of games.”

Brunell acknowledged that fans want changes, namely the removal of Caldwell and head coach Doug Marrone, but he said those decisions are made by one person.

“Whether you think they should still be employed or not, that is the owner’s call,” he said. “That is Mr. [Shad] Khan’s call.”

It hasn’t all been bad under Marrone’s and Caldwell’s leadership. As recently as 2017, the Jaguars won their first AFC South title before falling to the New England Patriots in the conference title game.

Brunell believes there are reasons for optimism.

“While we are losing a lot of games, seven in a row now, there are some bright spots,” he said. “[Starting running back] James Robinson is a bright spot,” along with DJ Chark, Laviska Shenault and Myles Jack.