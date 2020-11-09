Kent Justice is hosting an Ask Me Anything tomorrow

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’ve ever wanted to get to know Kent Justice, here’s your chance.

On Tuesday morning, Kent will be hosting an Ask Me Anything for News4Jax Insiders. That means you’ll have an opportunity to ask him questions in real-time during a live chat on our website.

This Ask Me Anything kicks off at 11 a.m. Tuesday, so don’t be late.

RELATED: Vic’s AMA | Rebecca’s AMA | Lena’s AMA | Justin’s AMA | Tarik’s AMA | Jenese’s AMA

For those who don’t know, Kent is our political anchor and host of This Week In Jacksonville, our weekly roundup of political developments that matter most to Jacksonville and Northeast Florida residents.

To take part in this live chat, you’ll need to be a member of News4JAX Insider. Sign up for a free account by visiting our website. There you’ll get access to exclusive, behind-the-scenes content.