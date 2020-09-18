What questions do you have for Lena Pringle?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ever wondered what a typical day holds in store for Lena Pringle? Or maybe how she wills herself out of bed and into the studio in the pre-dawn hours when most of us are still fast asleep? What about how she spends her time when she’s not on the clock?

No matter what your questions are, you’re in luck.

After a brief hiatus, News4JAX Insider’s Ask Me Anything series is making a comeback. These live chats return this month — starting with Lena’s on Tuesday, Sept. 22. You’ll also hear from Tom Wills, Richard Nunn and many more of your favorite personalities.

In case you missed out on Vic’s or Rebecca’s AMAs, we’ll bring you up to speed. Simply put, these chats are your chance to get to know our newsroom better. You’ll get an opportunity to ask your burning questions and learn more about the most trusted news team in town.

And who better to lead off this round of AMAs than Lena?

Not only is Lena a wonderful person to work alongside, she’s an open book. Her candid tweet last week about sporting her natural hairstyle on air went viral, grabbing national headlines. Plus, she always has good advice to share, so follow her on Twitter if you haven’t already.

We’ll kick off Lena’s AMA at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. All you’ll have to do to take part is sign in to your News4JAX Insider account, click on this story and join the chat. For now, please review our house rules and remember to keep your questions family friendly.

P.S. Stay tuned — we’ve got more AMAs scheduled over the next few weeks. View the schedule below: