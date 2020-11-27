74ºF

Chad Johnson leaves Jacksonville server $963 tip

‘My server is cool & has no idea the blessing in which will be bestowed upon him’

Garrett Pelican, Digital executive producer

Chad Johnson tweeted a photo Friday showing a nearly $1,000 tip he left for a Jacksonville server.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A server at a Jacksonville restaurant has a good reason to be thankful — or 963 of them, to be exact — after waiting on former NFL star Chad Johnson.

The popular wide receiver, known to fans as “Ochocinco,” tweeted Friday that he flew into town to watch the Jaguars host the surprisingly relevant Cleveland Browns this weekend.

Besides posting several photos of Jacksonville International Airport, including a shot of him savoring a post-flight cigar, Johnson also stopped for a bite to eat at a Miller’s Ale House.

“I found a Miller’s Ale House near the mall, my server is cool & has no idea the blessing in which will be bestowed upon him,” Johnson tweeted, later adding a photo showing he tipped $963 on a $41 tab.

Why $963?

In honor of star wideout Terry McLaurin, who currently holds the league lead with — yep, you guessed it — 963 receiving yards, despite playing for the Washington Football Team.

Little did Johnson know what the tip would mean to his server, who told Action News Jax it’s a “blessing” that will help him pay off bills, buy Christmas gifts and treat his mother to dinner.

Unsurprisingly, fans loved the gesture. Some wished he’d stop by their workplaces. “Bro where you live I’m bouta become a waiter in your area,” one user said. Another added: “That is why I love this man.”

Johnson is working Sunday’s game for NFL Films, but that didn’t keep him from wondering if he’ll suit up for the Jaguars. Or don a hazmat suit to watch them practice. Maybe take a dip in TIAA Bank Field’s pool.

“Coincidence that I’m in town Eugene?” he said in response to a tweet from Florida Times-Union columnist Gene Frenette about the Jaguars potentially making a move at receiver.

