When should holiday decorations come down? Later than you think

Is there a timeline to take down your holiday decorations? Maybe if you live in a neighborhood with a homeowners association. But if you’d like to extend the holiday season, I’ve got good news.

If your home is the last one on the block still rocking the holiday lights, chances are someone has told you it’s 2021 and you can take them down already. Well, guess what? You don’t have to take down the lights and decorations on the first day or even the first week of the new year, and keeping them up longer may bring you good luck.

Personally, I like to start the new year by taking down the decorations. Apparently I have been doing this too early and maybe that is the reason for my luck.

Dating back to the fourth century, many Christians mark the end of the Christmas season on the Twelfth Night, also known as the Eve of the Epiphany. The Epiphany is either celebrated on Jan. 5 or 6, but not all Christian groups agree over which date is the correct one. Tradition dictates that the Twelfth Night is the best time to take down your festive decorations as it’s believed that waiting too long after the Twelfth Night will bring bad luck.

Using tradition as your excuse, you get an extra two weeks of twinkling lights and the fresh smell of pine. Further research finds there really isn’t a correct day. So drag your tree to the curb when it’s most convenient for you and your family or when all the needles have fallen off. You worked hard hanging up all those ornaments and stringing those light, so enjoy them as long as you want.