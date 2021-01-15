A look back at the extraordinary life of Martin Luther King Jr., in photos

We celebrate Martin Luther King Day around the time of the activist’s January birthday, which is Jan. 15.
Monday marks Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, officially, for 2021.
As we all know, King was a civil rights leader and an inspiration to so many Black Americans who were fighting for human rights.
His “I Have A Dream” speech has gone down in history as a moment of unity and hope for the future, but that wasn’t the only moment in which he inspired change.
Take a look back at his extraordinary life through photos.