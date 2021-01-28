54ºF

Love Bites! Valentine’s Haunted House returns on Feb. 12 & 13

All blood types are welcome

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Photo: Love Bites: A Valentine Haunted House | 2021 Trailer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Can you smell the love in the air? Be careful, it bites. Your favorite haunted house is getting a Valentine’s makeover.

13th Floor Haunted House Jacksonville is throwing a massive Valentine’s party for humans on Feb. 13 and 14.

Here is a description of what you will be signing yourself up for: “Horrific vampires stalk you in the dark. Terrifying monsters lurk around every corner. The perfect experience to spice up your Valentine’s weekend.”

Ticket prices begin at $19.99. Fast Passes will also be sold for $29.99. WARNING: Event may be too intense for children 12 and under.

With the purchase of a General Admission ticket the the following items will be available for additional purchase:

  • Photo op (souvenir photo available for purchase onsite)
  • Concessions (onsite purchase)
  • Mini escape games (online or onsite purchase)
  • Class Axe (onsite purchase)

Click here to buy tickets or for more information. (COVID-19 Safety & Procedures)

Address: 9230 Arlington Expy, Jacksonville, FL 32225

Love Bites returns to 13th Floor Haunted House February 12th and 13th! Use code LOVEBITES2021 for $3 off tickets. Code...

Posted by 13th Floor Haunted House Jacksonville on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

