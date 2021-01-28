Love Bites! Valentine’s Haunted House returns on Feb. 12 & 13

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Can you smell the love in the air? Be careful, it bites. Your favorite haunted house is getting a Valentine’s makeover.

13th Floor Haunted House Jacksonville is throwing a massive Valentine’s party for humans on Feb. 13 and 14.

Here is a description of what you will be signing yourself up for: “Horrific vampires stalk you in the dark. Terrifying monsters lurk around every corner. The perfect experience to spice up your Valentine’s weekend.”

Ticket prices begin at $19.99. Fast Passes will also be sold for $29.99. WARNING: Event may be too intense for children 12 and under.

With the purchase of a General Admission ticket the the following items will be available for additional purchase:

Photo op (souvenir photo available for purchase onsite)

Concessions (onsite purchase)

Mini escape games (online or onsite purchase)

Class Axe (onsite purchase)

Click here to buy tickets or for more information. (COVID-19 Safety & Procedures)

Address: 9230 Arlington Expy, Jacksonville, FL 32225