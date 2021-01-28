Love Bites! Valentine’s Haunted House returns on Feb. 12 & 13

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Can you smell the love in the air? Be careful, it bites. Your favorite haunted house is getting a Valentine’s makeover.
13th Floor Haunted House Jacksonville is throwing a massive Valentine’s party for humans on Feb. 13 and 14.
Here is a description of what you will be signing yourself up for: “Horrific vampires stalk you in the dark. Terrifying monsters lurk around every corner. The perfect experience to spice up your Valentine’s weekend.”
Ticket prices begin at $19.99. Fast Passes will also be sold for $29.99. WARNING: Event may be too intense for children 12 and under.
With the purchase of a General Admission ticket the the following items will be available for additional purchase:
- Photo op (souvenir photo available for purchase onsite)
- Concessions (onsite purchase)
- Mini escape games (online or onsite purchase)
- Class Axe (onsite purchase)
Click here to buy tickets or for more information. (COVID-19 Safety & Procedures)
Address: 9230 Arlington Expy, Jacksonville, FL 32225
