Is fungus or mold growing in your lawn? Here’s how to stop it

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Throughout parts of the Jacksonville area, we have seen more than 9 inches of rain for the month so far. All of this wet weather might be leading to growth you don’t want, namely fungus and mold.

Believe it or not, I have the same issues in varying amounts and coverage in a few persistent wet spots. Here are some verified tips you can use to bring these lawn wreckers to heel or get rid of them once and for all.

Got milk? Yes, milk does your body and your yard good. Mix one cup of skim milk to nine cups of water. Spray affected areas twice a week to control and kill mold. Skim milk contains amino acids and salts, which help control and kill fungus. This is safe for pets, plants and wild animals.

Or how about baking soda? Sodium bicarbonate can help control fungus from household plants to yard ornamentals. Be careful with application as too much will increase the soils pH levels. Mix one tablespoon of baking soda with a gallon of water. Spray affected areas every three days until the mold or fungus is gone.

These last two options work to both smother some plant pests and keep fungus in check.

Horticultural oil is safe for use on lawns, turf and plants. Use caution to make sure the oil overspray does not get into ponds or area waterways as it could harm aqua life. Brands vary as do the amounts for effective use. Generally the recommendation is two-and-a-half to four tablespoons to every gallon of water. Apply this mixture twice a week.

The next oil I have used on my sago palms with great success.

Neem oil is a natural oil from the seed of the neem tree. This stuff works as a fungicide, miticide and insecticide and is considered organic. Mix one ounce with a gallon of water and spray affected areas. The solution should be applied at seven- to 14-day intervals, depending on coverage. Applying this once a month or every other month can act as a preventive measure to stop new insect or fungal growth.