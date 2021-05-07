COVID-19 protocols in place at Jacksonville International Auto Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Safety is always a key factor when purchasing a new car. It’s also important to the organizers of the 2021 Jacksonville International Auto Show.
This year’s in-door event at the Prime F. Osborn Convention Center will have several layers of protection for everyone in attendance. Here’s the COVID-19 protocols you need to know before you go:
- Masks are required to be worn at all times and while on the Prime F. Osborn Convention Center grounds;
- Contactless ticket scanners will be used at show entrances;
- You’ll notice wider aisles at this year’s show to allow proper spacing throughout the venue to provide safe social distancing;
- Food and beverages will be pre-packaged;
- All vehicles will be cleaned on a regular basis by exhibitors employing professional detailers;
- Bathrooms will be cleaned thoroughly throughout the event;
- Hand-sanitizer dispensers will be placed throughout the convention center and show floor;
- Only 3,200 people will be allowed inside the convention center at once.