COVID-19 protocols in place at Jacksonville International Auto Show

Safety is the top priority for car fans and auto show organizers

Josh Beauchamp, Senior Executive Producer of Local Programming

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Safety is always a key factor when purchasing a new car. It’s also important to the organizers of the 2021 Jacksonville International Auto Show.

This year’s in-door event at the Prime F. Osborn Convention Center will have several layers of protection for everyone in attendance. Here’s the COVID-19 protocols you need to know before you go:

  • Masks are required to be worn at all times and while on the Prime F. Osborn Convention Center grounds;
  • Contactless ticket scanners will be used at show entrances;
  • You’ll notice wider aisles at this year’s show to allow proper spacing throughout the venue to provide safe social distancing;
  • Food and beverages will be pre-packaged;
  • All vehicles will be cleaned on a regular basis by exhibitors employing professional detailers;
  • Bathrooms will be cleaned thoroughly throughout the event;
  • Hand-sanitizer dispensers will be placed throughout the convention center and show floor;
  • Only 3,200 people will be allowed inside the convention center at once.

