What to know about the Jacksonville Int’l Auto Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Inside the Prime Osborn Convention Center you’ll see close to 300 cars on display. Below we’ve compiled everything you need to know about auto show hours, ticket prices and, of course, parking.

Show Hours

Friday, May 7: Noon to 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 8: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 9: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ticket Prices

Visitors are encouraged to buy tickets online in an effort to comply with touchless ticket safety guidelines. Tickets can be purchased at JaxAutoShow.com. Note: The box office closes an hour before the end of the show each day.

Adults: $13

Children (6-12): $6

Children (Under 6): Free

Seniors (65+): $9 (ID required)

Military & Veterans: $5 (Active and retired military and veterans with appropriate military ID. Tickets must be purchased on-site at the box office).

Friday Only: Frontline heroes, first responders, EMTs, doctors, health care workers and active-duty military get free admission on Friday with valid ID.

Directions

The Prime Osborn Convention Center is located one-third mile west of downtown Jacksonville, adjacent to I-95 and just north of the intersection of I-95 and I-10.