What are your plans for Memorial Day weekend?

Almost all hotels along the coast of Volusia County are booked up for Memorial Day Weekend, according to the Lodging and Hospitality Association.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Memorial Day is coming, and it got us thinking: What are your plans for the holiday weekend?

AAA officials say travel will increase over Memorial Day weekend from last year because more Americans have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and consumer confidence is growing.

The auto club and insurance company said nearly 2.5 million Americans will take plane trips, nearly six times more than the same period in 2020.

Additionally, it expects more than 37 million people to travel at least 50 miles from home during the weekend, up 60% from last year, which was the lowest since AAA began keeping records in 2000.

