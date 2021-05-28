Heat then a cold front which will challenge the Memorial Day forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Big dominating high pressure will continue to pump up our afternoon high temperatures. We have had four 90° days in a row and we are likely to see at least 2 more before a cold front pushes through this weekend.

Speaking of weekends, it was a tragic one last weekend as two local people lost their lives in the surf. Gusty onshore winds, plus big seas and big surf combined to produce strong rip currents.

This Memorial Day weekend, the good news starts at the beach. We are no longer dealing with those strong winds have been shifting and relaxing, seas offshore and surf have flatten out. Red beach flags are now gone and there is just a moderate risk for rip currents.

Highs today will be in the low to mid 90s, even the beaches will see highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. The winds shifts to westerly and this may pump up the heat at area beaches, possibly pushing highs into the 90s. Making it truly a beach weekend.

A cold front will pass through the area Saturday, this is the same front which is causing widespread severe thunderstorms from Texas to Illinois. By the time it reaches Jacksonville, our dry air will make most of those storms fade away.

Yet, expect a few extra thundershowers Saturday, Sunday and Monday afternoons.

Other weekend issues include a possible surge of cool winds down the coast on Memorial Day, that would make our temperatures cooler, skies cloudy and a possible mini-mini-nor’easter. Ugh... But let’s see how this possibility actually develops.

We will have more on these possibilities later today.