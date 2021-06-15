What are the best battery-powered lawn tools?

Outdoor power tools have come a long way from those old plug-in electric lawnmowers and trimmers. Many of today’s battery-powered tools pack as much punch as their gasoline cousins but with less pollution and maintenance

Consumer Reports says all of those gasoline-powered tools that make our outdoor spaces spectacular can take a toll on the planet, emitting significant amounts of noise, not to mention carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and volatile organic compounds, or VOCs.

A good alternative, according to Consumer Reports: battery-powered tools -- which can help the planet without sacrificing your lawn.

“Every year we test more battery tools, and every year we find fewer reasons to recommend buying gas models,” said Consumer Reports Home Editor Paul Hope.

Battery-powered motors are more efficient and produce zero emissions. Consider this: A commercial gas-powered leaf blower running just an hour produces about as much pollution as driving a 2017 Toyota Camry 1,100 miles.

Ad

MORE ONLINE: Why choose battery-powered lawn tools?

“Battery-powered tools reducing air pollution, but they can also reduce the noise pollution you might encounter in a typical suburban neighborhood, so your neighbors might thank you, too,” Hope added.

You’ll also be free of all those gasoline spills, refills, and hassles. And there’s less maintenance: No oil changes, spark plugs, or messy gas cans to deal with. With battery-powered tools, all you do is recharge.

Are you ready for a green upgrade? Consumer Reports says the 21″ EGO LM2102SP lawn mower for about $500 earned a rating of Very Good when it comes to close, even, carpetlike cutting.

Do you want to blow your leaves without blowing your neighbors’ ears off? The CR Best Buy Stihl BGA 57 leaf blower clears leaves fast and quietly.

Ad

And finally, say goodbye to pull-cord starting with the Ryobi Ry40550 chainsaw, which costs about $250. Consumer Reports’ tests found that it cuts as quick as many lighter-duty gasoline saws.

The downside to battery-powered tools is that they can cost more, and replacement batteries can be expensive. But Consumer Reports’ reliability surveys have found that many of them are just as reliable -- sometimes more reliable -- than their gasoline counterparts.

And as battery-powered products have improved, so have their warranties. Many brands have started offering lengthier warranties of two or three years as opposed to one year.