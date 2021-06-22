Jumbo Shrimp to hold 6 food & beverage job fairs over next five weeks

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp give fans the chance to rent out 121 Financial Ballpark

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Need a job?

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will be hosting six job fairs at 121 Financial Ballpark over the next five weeks for seasonal food and beverage positions.

The job fairs can be accessed on the Adams Street side of the ballpark and will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the following dates:

Tuesday, June 29

Thursday, July 1

Tuesday, July 13

Thursday, July 15

Tuesday, July 27

Thursday, July 29

The Jumbo Shrimp are seeking candidates for:

Concessions Manager

Concessions Floor Supervisor

Warehouse Manager

Suite Attendant

Concessions Workers

Concessions Cook

Bartender

Warehouse Worker

Party Deck Attendant

Vending Hawker

Line Cook

Kitchen Utility

Cashier

Keg Operator

Office Coordinator

Clean Team

Interested applicants may find full position descriptions and an application form at www.jaxshrimp.com.

Ad

Applicants may bring a completed application to the job fair. All applicants should be prepared to interview at the job fairs and are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately.

Parking for the events will be in Lot P.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp is an equal opportunity employer. Pre-employment requirements include passing a background check and drug test.