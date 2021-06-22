Jumbo Shrimp to hold 6 food & beverage job fairs over next five weeks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Need a job?
The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will be hosting six job fairs at 121 Financial Ballpark over the next five weeks for seasonal food and beverage positions.
The job fairs can be accessed on the Adams Street side of the ballpark and will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the following dates:
- Tuesday, June 29
- Thursday, July 1
- Tuesday, July 13
- Thursday, July 15
- Tuesday, July 27
- Thursday, July 29
The Jumbo Shrimp are seeking candidates for:
- Concessions Manager
- Concessions Floor Supervisor
- Warehouse Manager
- Suite Attendant
- Concessions Workers
- Concessions Cook
- Bartender
- Warehouse Worker
- Party Deck Attendant
- Vending Hawker
- Line Cook
- Kitchen Utility
- Cashier
- Keg Operator
- Office Coordinator
- Clean Team
Interested applicants may find full position descriptions and an application form at www.jaxshrimp.com.
Applicants may bring a completed application to the job fair. All applicants should be prepared to interview at the job fairs and are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately.
Parking for the events will be in Lot P.
The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp is an equal opportunity employer. Pre-employment requirements include passing a background check and drug test.