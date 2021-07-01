Need plans? Here are the events happening this 4th of July weekend

Did we miss a big event? Please email CLuter@wjxt.com to get the event added to the list

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Need plans this weekend?

4th of July events are happening all over Northeast Florida along with other community outings.

News4Jax has compiled a list of events we think you might want to check out this weekend:

Sunday, July 4 -- The City of Jacksonville announced Tuesday that the city’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration will return this year at multiple locations throughout Duval County to celebrate the nation’s independence.

At each location, the City of Jacksonville is offering a spectacular fireworks display that will begin at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Click here to read more.

oin the City of Jacksonville as we celebrate the nation's independence with Jacksonville’s 4th of July Fireworks Celebration!

Saturday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks tradition for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp continues this year at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The team will host a Fourth of July fireworks show on July 3. Gates for the event open at 6 p.m., with a baseball movie following at 7:30. Fireworks will begin at 9:15.

Ad

General admission tickets begin at $10 and can be found here.

Click here for more information.

Bobbleheads, fireworks and more: Jumbo Shrimp unveil plans as 2021 season looms

NEW -- A new business featuring interactive photo-op exhibits just opened in Jacksonville!

“Welcome to the #1 trending selfie museum in the WRLD,” the website said. “Experience many unique themes knowing we had your best selfie in mind. Bring your friends, family, a date, or just yourself and your phone, and unleash your inner child!”

Click here for more information. Location: 11112 San Jose Blvd, Suite 25Jacksonville, Florida 32223

Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. under the Fuller Warren Bridge.

Ad

Produced by Riverside Avondale Preservation, Inc., the Riverside Arts Market is a weekly market hosted on Saturdays rain or shine.

RAM features a variety of small businesses from farmers to artists to makers and bakers. Under the Fuller Warren Bridge, you’ll find a family-friendly event that attracts 4,000+ visitors every Saturday. The riverfront amphitheater seats 350 people and features hours of live music. (Visit Jacksonville)

Click here for more information.

Sunday, July 4 at 7:30 a.m. Ready to run? This is the first race of the 2021-2022 Grand Prix season.

The Celebration Run is a wonderful way for the entire family to start the holiday. This run features moisture-wicking shirts to all participants, custom-designed medals to all 5K finishers, and 1st Place Sports fun run medals to all mile finishers.

Ad

After the race, stick around and enjoy the watermelon festival.

Packets will be available for pick up at the 1st Place Sports you selected during registration on Friday, July 2nd from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm and Saturday, July 3rd from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM.

Click here for more information.

Celebration Run

Open until Sept. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Museum of Science and History (MOSH) at 1025 Museum Cir.

Are you ready to learn? The Lost World of Dragons at MOSH explores the histories of these legendary beasts and the cultures that celebrate them.

“This unique exhibition features life-size animatronic dragons with realistic movements and sound, as well as interactive displays that take guests through the stories of dragons throughout history,” MOSH said.

Ad

This exhibit will be at MOSH until Sept. 6.

Click here for more information and/or tickets.