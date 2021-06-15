Fireworks, movie night at 121 Financial Ballpark set for July 3

Bobbleheads, fireworks and more: Jumbo Shrimp unveil plans as 2021 season looms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The fireworks tradition for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp continues this year at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The team will host a Fourth of July fireworks show on July 3. Gates for the event open at 6 p.m., with a baseball movie following at 7:30. Fireworks will begin at 9:15.

General admission tickets begin at $10 and can be found here.

Numerous upgrade options are available for fans, including infield VIP tabletop seating ($99 for four people) and climate-controlled suites indoors that includes 10 tickets ($500) and food and drink options. Reservations for the infield tables must be booked by June 30. For information, call 358-2846.

The Jumbo Shrimp will be on a six-game road trip at Memphis at the end of June and beginning of July.