Train derailment destroys hundreds of Ford F-150s, vans, report says

This definitely didn’t help an automobile industry already plagued by production delays due to shortages in semiconductor chips.

A massive supply of Ford F-150 trucks ready to be delivered to dealers around the country was involved in a devastating train accident in Missouri on Aug. 2. Due to the derailment of 33 cars on the train, hundreds of F-150s were totaled, according to the website carrbuzz.com.

There were also transit vans that were ruined in the crash.

The F-150s are built at two facilities: one in Kansas City and the other in Dearborn, Michigan.

No injuries were reported and an investigation is underway to determine the cause, but either way, the loss of the trucks and vans makes for some bad news for dealers and customers who have been waiting for supply to arrive on their lots in the wake of the chip shortage.